MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty likely to open mildly higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday shrugging off mixed moves across global markets, as growing signs of a recession in the US kept buyers cautious. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 62.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,122.5 ahead of the opening bell. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after HCL Tech reported its results.

