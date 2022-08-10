MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today tracking global markets

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Equities elsewhere around the world fell as investors awaited a key reading on inflation in the US for more clarity on the course of the Fed's hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 45 points or 0.3 percent to 17,495.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

