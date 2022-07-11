MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday amid largely negative moves across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 69.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,158 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday amid largely negative moves across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 69.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,158 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.