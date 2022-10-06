MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today as market returns to trade after a holiday

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets, as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 105.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,444.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in key rates and their impact on economic growth.

