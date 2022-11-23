MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, following a more than two-month high on Wall Street overnight as a positive sales forecast from Best Buy drove optimism that red-hot inflation will not impact the upcoming holiday shopping season much.Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 78.5 points or 0.4 percent to 18,463.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

