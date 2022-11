MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Singapore Exchange (SGX) — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 61 points or 0.3 percent to 18,266 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, shrugging off largely negative moves in other Asian markets amid concerns about the resurgent lockdowns in China owing to rising COVID infections.