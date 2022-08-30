MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher, a day after the 30-scrip index suffered its worst single-day fall in more than 10 weeks amid a global sell-off. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,445 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and the resilience of the world economy kept investors on the back foot.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher, a day after the 30-scrip index suffered its worst single-day fall in more than 10 weeks amid a global sell-off.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,445 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and the resilience of the world economy kept investors on the back foot.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.