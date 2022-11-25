MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Friday, the first session of the December derivatives series after they finished the November series more than four percent higher. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last down 42.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,625.5, having declined as much as 58 points earlier on Thursday.