MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a flat to slightly negative on Friday amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,268 at the last count, having declined as much as 62.5 points earlier in the day. Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in key rates and their impact on economic growth.

48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,268 at the last count, having declined as much as 62.5 points earlier in the day. Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a flat to slightly negative on Friday amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down

Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in key rates and their impact on economic growth.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.