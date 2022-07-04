MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Monday, amid a mixed trend among Asian shares ahead of a holiday on Wall Street following a one percent jump on Friday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gave up initial gains to decline as much as 56.5 points or 0.4 percent to 15,688 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street on Monday.

