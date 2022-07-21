MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted opening today — all eyes on Wipro shares

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 likely to make a muted start on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets, as investors globally remained cautious on steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — moved within a 43-point range around the flatline, suggesting indecisiveness ahead on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 likely to make a muted start on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets, as investors globally remained cautious on steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — moved within a 43-point range around the flatline, suggesting indecisiveness ahead on Dalal Street.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.