MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today — all eyes on TCS

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday, building on one-month closing highs in the previous session, amid gains across global markets after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 147 points or 0.9 percent to 16,280, suggesting a sharply positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday, building on one-month closing highs in the previous session, amid gains across global markets after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 147 points or 0.9 percent to 16,280, suggesting a sharply positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.