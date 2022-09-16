MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

Mini
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last trading session of the week sharply lower amid nervousness across global markets, after a red-hot US inflation reading this week dashed early hopes the Fed will slow down with its hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 118.5 points or 0.7 percent to 17,760.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will enter a second day of trade on BSE and NSE after a tepid start in the secondary market the previous day.
