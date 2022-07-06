MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session in the green, shrugging off weakness across other Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.7 percent to 15,875.5. Investors globally remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

