MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty likely to open lower today as US inflation hits new 4-decade high

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets, after a key reading from the US fuelled concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 74.5 points or 0.5 percent to 15,898 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after Mindtree managed to beat analysts' margin forecasts.

