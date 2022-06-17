MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Dalal Street likely to make a muted start today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Cross
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a subdued note on Friday, amid a sell-off across global markets on fears of recession. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 73 points or 0.5 percent to 15,382.5 early on Friday, suggesting a mildly positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
