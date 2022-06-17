MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Dalal Street likely to make a muted start today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a subdued note on Friday, amid a sell-off across global markets on fears of recession. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 73 points or 0.5 percent to 15,382.5 early on Friday, suggesting a mildly positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

