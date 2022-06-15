MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted opening today — all eyes on Fed

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with minor cuts amid mixed moves across global markets, as investors awaited the outcome of a key policy meeting of the Fed. At 7:47 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 15 points or 0.1 percent at 15,707.

