MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a gap-up start after Fed hikes rate as expected

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with minor cuts amid mixed moves across global markets, as investors awaited the outcome of a key policy meeting of the Fed. At 7:47 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 15 points or 0.1 percent at 15,707.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across most global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 basis points as widely expected.
Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 188.5 points or 1.2 percent to 15,859 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
