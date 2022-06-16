MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a gap-up start after Fed hikes rate as expected

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across most global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 basis points as widely expected.

Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 188.5 points or 1.2 percent to 15,859 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

