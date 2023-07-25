Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50

Marketbuzz Podcast: Indian benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty 50 are likely to open in the green on July 25, tracking global cues. Tune in to the podcast for more cues.

It was a choppy start to the week on Monday, with the markets ending largely lower in what was a muted session.

The Nifty breached 19,700, the Nifty Bank slipped and the midcap index ended over 50 points lower. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold for the second consecutive day, but it was a marginal sell figure which came in from the high to around Rs 83-odd crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) however bought handsomely.

Earnings and global cues continue to be top of mind in terms of market cues to watch out for. The last couple of trading sessions have reacted to the earnings of HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries.

In terms of result reactions today, Tata Steel, Shoppers Stop, JK Paper stocks are to be watched out for. We also have Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto that will be releasing numbers today as well.

Global cues seem quite supportive. The Dow Jones rallied for the 11th-straight day. Asia is in focus because China has vowed to support the property market. Crude oil is higher on tighter supply as well as China hopes. Do watch out for brent crude.

The GIFT Nifty is indicating a bit of a positive start aided by the global queues.

We have the FED. ECB and Bank of Japan meets will happen this week. The US Fed meet is probably going to be the most important when it comes to global cues in the next couple of days. Hence, do watch out for any kind of movements in the global market ahead of that.

