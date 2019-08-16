MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set to open positive; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open on a positive note on Friday the government may announce measures to shore up stalling growth after PM Narendra Modi in outlined a roadmap to make India a $5 trillion economy.

Modi has also reportedly reviewed the state of the economy and likely steps with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior bureaucrats. Asian shares declined after conflicting statements from China and the US added to trade war worries.Â

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday, followed by Asian peers, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports, bringing some relief to global markets rattled by a bruising trade conflict. The Sensex ended 353 points higher at 37,311 while the broader Nifty50 index surged 103 points to end the day at 11,029. Markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day.

At 7.15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 43 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 10,940, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors. Click here to know more.Â

