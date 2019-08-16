Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set to open positive; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors in focus

Indian shares are expected to open on a positive note on Friday the government may announce measures to shore up stalling growth after PM Narendra Modi in outlined a roadmap to make India a $5 trillion economy.

Modi has also reportedly reviewed the state of the economy and likely steps with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior bureaucrats. Asian shares declined after conflicting statements from China and the US added to trade war worries.Â 

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday, followed by Asian peers, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports, bringing some relief to global markets rattled by a bruising trade conflict. The Sensex ended 353 points higher at 37,311 while the broader Nifty50 index surged 103 points to end the day at 11,029. Markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day.

At 7.15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 43 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 10,940, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors. Click here to know more.Â 

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page onÂ CNBCTV18.com.
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Future Retail, Glenmark Pharma, Coal India, Infosys in focus
16 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus
14 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Yes Bank, IndiGo, Infibeam, Jamna Auto in focus
13 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to track tepid global cues, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, M&M shares in focus
Indian shares are likely to open flat on Thursday amid volatile trades in global markets and rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
09 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; RIL, Fortis, DHFL, Tata Steel, DMart in focus
08 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
07 Aug 2019
16 Aug 2019
14 Aug 2019
13 Aug 2019
