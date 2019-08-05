MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday amid continued selling by foreign investors and losses in global markets. At 7.20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 77 points, or 0.70 percent, lower at 10,938, indicating a negative start of the Sensex and the Nifty.

