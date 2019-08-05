MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus

Adani Ports 375.45 (+1.17%)
Asian Paints 1545.20 (+2.69%)
Axis Bank 673.85 (+0.68%)
Bajaj Auto 2600.55 (+2.48%)
Bajaj Finance 3237.90 (+0.49%)
Bajaj Finserv 7063.70 (-0.26%)
Bharti Airtel 343.55 (+6.07%)
Bharti Infratel 251.40 (+0.18%)
BPCL 342.45 (-0.35%)
Britannia 2594.40 (-0.25%)
Cipla 516.10 (+0.71%)
Coal India 197.20 (-2.59%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2529.20 (-0.18%)
Eicher Motors 16905.00 (+2.07%)
GAIL 127.65 (-0.74%)
Grasim 778.00 (+0.45%)
HCL Tech 1010.50 (-1.08%)
HDFC 2124.80 (+1.82%)
HDFC Bank 2214.35 (-0.34%)
Hero Motocorp 2401.95 (+1.41%)
Hindalco 180.40 (-1.29%)
HUL 1737.45 (+0.36%)
ICICI Bank 410.60 (-1.55%)
Indiabulls Hsg 489.65 (-6.19%)
IndusInd Bank 1382.90 (-1.13%)
Infosys 775.60 (+0.88%)
IOC 135.25 (-1.24%)
ITC 264.50 (-1.14%)
JSW Steel 225.15 (-0.04%)
Kotak Mahindra 1507.60 (+0.79%)
Larsen 1370.25 (+0.90%)
M&M 556.45 (+1.44%)
Maruti Suzuki 5689.35 (+2.10%)
NTPC 123.10 (-2.96%)
ONGC 134.35 (-1.86%)
Power Grid Corp 210.55 (-1.61%)
Reliance 1184.35 (+0.35%)
SBI 308.45 (-2.74%)
Sun Pharma 420.65 (-1.05%)
Tata Motors 130.70 (+0.89%)
Tata Steel 409.10 (-2.6%)
TCS 2205.30 (+1.16%)
Tech Mahindra 636.15 (+1.68%)
Titan Company 1064.70 (+0.70%)
UltraTechCement 4299.05 (+1.59%)
UPL 573.50 (-0.57%)
Vedanta 143.00 (-1.68%)
Wipro 263.65 (-2.5%)
Yes Bank 88.30 (-0.11%)
Zee Entertain 341.50 (-1.54%)