MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; MRPL, CG Power, DHFL, Vodafone Idea in focus

Indian benchmark indices are set for a mixed start on Tuesday as markets await a relief package from the government to revive growth. Meanwhile, gains in Asian markets and the governmentâ€™s plan to revise tax rates for the individual taxpayers and corporates may lend support.

Asian shares advanced as hopes for stimulus in major economies tempered anxiety about a global recession.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 ended mildly higher led by pharma and IT indices leading the gains. However, losses in banking and auto stocks capped the gains.

The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 37,402, while the broader Nifty50 index added 6 points to end the day at 11,054.

At 7:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 25 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 11,031.50, pointing to a negative start for the Sensex the Nifty.

