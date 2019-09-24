MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for a strong start; Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set for a strong start on Tuesday as investors cheer the government’s proposal to cut corporate tax rates to boost the economy. The two indices surged over 8 percent in the last two sessions.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded little changed, while US futures rose over hopes of progress in US-China trade talks.

At 7.27 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 80 points, or 0.7 percent up at 11,681, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

On Tuesday, the Sensex ended 1,075 points higher at 39,090, while the broader Nifty50 index added 326 points to end the day at 11,600.

