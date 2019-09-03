MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; M&M, PNB, Coal India, IndiGo shares in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, tracking muted Asian peers, as concerns over the sluggish economic growth coupled with US-China trade frictions are likely to limit gains.

In global markets, stocks were hit by U.S.-China trade frictions on Tuesday while the British pound flirted with 2 1/2-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he could call an election to stymie lawmakers' efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.

On Friday, the 30-share Sensex ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 37,332.79. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 11,023.25.

At 7:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded lower by 0.07 percent, or 8 points, at 10,933.50, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and Nifty. Here are the top stocks to watch out for:

