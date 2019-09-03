Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; M&M, PNB, Coal India, IndiGo shares in focus

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, tracking muted Asian peers, as concerns over the sluggish economic growth coupled with US-China trade frictions are likely to limit gains.

In global markets, stocks were hit by U.S.-China trade frictions on Tuesday while the British pound flirted with 2 1/2-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he could call an election to stymie lawmakers' efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.

On Friday, the 30-share Sensex ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 37,332.79. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 11,023.25.

At 7:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded lower by 0.07 percent, or 8 points, at 10,933.50, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and Nifty. Here are the top stocks to watch out for:

Stocks to watch: M&M, PNB, Coal India, IndiGo in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

