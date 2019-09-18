MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, DHFL in focus

Indian shares are likely to open in the green on Wednesday on easing fiscal deficit and inflationary concerns after Saudi Arabia said it had fully restored its oil supply.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom has recovered supplies following attacks on its crude facilities by tapping inventories.
On Tuesday, the Sensex ended 642 points lower at 36,481, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 186 points to end the day at 10,818.
At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded higher by 0.43 percent, or 46.50 points, at 10,888.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
