MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — climbed as much as 335 points or almost two percent to 17,292 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Auto and Coal India due to post their earnings later in the day. Infosys and Mindtree reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.