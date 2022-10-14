MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — climbed as much as 335 points or almost two percent to 17,292 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Auto and Coal India due to post their earnings later in the day. Infosys and Mindtree reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.