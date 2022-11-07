MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply higher today

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week amid strong global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 99 points or 0.5 percent to 18,302 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, Paytm and Divi's Labs due to post their earnings later in the day. SBI, Bank of Baroda and Power Grid reported their quarterly numbers over the weekend.