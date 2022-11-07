Cross
    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply higher today

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week amid strong global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 99 points or 0.5 percent to 18,302 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, Paytm and Divi's Labs due to post their earnings later in the day. SBI, Bank of Baroda and Power Grid reported their quarterly numbers over the weekend.

    About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
