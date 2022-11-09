MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Wednesday amid largely positive moves across global markets.

Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 74 points or 0.4 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc. Tata Motors and Lupin are due to post their earnings later in the day.