Market Wrap: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Wednesday led by banking, IT and FMCG stocks. Gains in index heavyweights like Kotak Bank, Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and HUL also lifted the indices.

Indiabulls Housing, UPL, Zee, Hindalco, and SBI were top gainers on the Nifty50 while YES Bank, Eicher Motors, GAIL, ONGC, and Maruti led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Pharma, ended higher for the day. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.1 percent followed by the Nifty FMCG which was up 0.8 percent. Nifty Auto fell 1 percent, whereas, Nifty Pharma was down 0.2 percent.

YES Bank shares fell 5 percent on caution ahead of June quarter earnings set to be announced later today.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 85 points higher, or 0.22 percent, at 39,216. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 8.73 percent, adding 3,147 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,687, up by 25 points, or 0.21 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added 825 points, rising 7.6 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.3 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,112 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, falling by 0.9 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,281 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares ended with mild gains, up 0.4 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,402 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,761 per share, up by 1.1 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,285, up by 0.34 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.5 percent higher at 30,735.50, up by 165 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 13.16 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended higher by 0.61 percent to settle at 15,676. So far this year, it has gained 8.56 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.8 percent at 29,614. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index fell 1 percent to settle at 7,648 today. So far this year, it has corrected by 17.19 percent.