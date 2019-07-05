Market Wrap: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Friday with both Sensex and Nifty losing over 1 percent each dragged by metal, realty, auto, and IT stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline Indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 395 points lower, or 1 percent, at 39,513. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 9.55 percent, adding 3,445 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended lower at 11,811, down by 136 points, or 1.1 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added 948 points, rising 8.7 percent.

Key Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 3.4 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,247 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down 1.6 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,285 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares slipped 0.6 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,485 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed 0.3 percent lower at Rs 1,800 per share on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled with mild losses at Rs 2,281, down 0.4 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled completely flat at 31,476 at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15.89 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 2.5 percent lower at 15,550. So far this year, it has gained 7.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher in an otherwise weak, up 0.28 percent at 29,973. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.8 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index declined 2.8 percent to settle at 7,849. So far this year, it has corrected by 15 percent.