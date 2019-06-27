Market Wrap: Here's how the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Updated : June 27, 2019 03:51 PM IST
The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 6 points or 0.01 percent lower, at 39,586.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended flat at 11,841.55, down 6 points, or 0.05 percent.
Nifty Auto index gained 1.11 percent to settle at 7,971.45. So far this year, it has corrected by 13.7 percent.
