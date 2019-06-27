Market Wrap: Here's how the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian benchmark indices ended the June F&O expiry flat on Thursday as gains in auto and realty sectors were capped by losses in IT and metal space. The sentiment was also dampened on renewed worries of a trade dispute with the United States after Trump called out India’s move to raise tariffs on US goods.

Meanwhile, Asian markets remained upbeat on hopes of a tentative trade truce between the United States and China. US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday in the G20 summit in Osaka.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 6 points or 0.01 percent lower, at 39,586. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 9.75 percent, adding 3,518 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended flat at 11,841.55, down 6 points, or 0.05 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added 979 points, rising 9 percent.

Key Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.24 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,259 per share on BSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares 1.5 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,274.85 on BSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares ended flat in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,466.45 (down 0.03 percent) on BSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,774.75 per share, up 0.77 percent at close on BSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,197, adding 1.36 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.34 percent higher at 31,269.50. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with losses of 0.7 percent at 15,991.80. So far this year, it has gained 10.74 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled marginally lower, down 0.13 percent at 29,486.80. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3.37 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 1.11 percent to settle at 7,971.45. So far this year, it has corrected by 13.7 percent.