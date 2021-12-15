Market will see consolidation in narrow range over next 2 months: Nirmal Jain

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nirmal Jain, Chairman of IIFL Finance said that the market could consolidate in a narrow range and there is pent-up demand for credit in the system.

The Indian markets have been in a consolidatory mode after a stellar run in the past six months. The Nifty50 in the past month has corrected almost 5 percent versus a rise of close to 9 percent in the past six. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nirmal Jain, Chairman of IIFL Finance, said the market will continue to see consolidation in a narrow range.

“Market will consolidate and obviously whenever there is Omicron fear then the trading sentiment moves from the unlock stock to defences like IT and pharma. However, the funds underlying fundamentals are very strong, but still, the market has risen very steeply. So I think next couple of months, you should see a consolidation in the narrow range,” he said.

Jain is bullish on the overall picture and believes that the macro environment has improved significantly.

"There is a broader consensus that the economy will grow faster, and there is also pent-up demand for credit. We see demand for credit affordable home or MSME will continue to rise strongly and our business is primarily in these two sectors,” he said.

