Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the week on a positive note, with the 30-share index gaining 123.38 points or 0.20 percent to close at 62,027.90, the highest closing level since December 12, 2022, while the broader NSE Nifty edged up 17.80 points or 0.1 percent to settle at 18,314.80 points. The 50-stock index rose by 245.8 points on weekly basis, marking its third straight week of gains.

In the coming week, markets will react to the macroeconomic data — consumer price index (CPI) and industrial output — which was released post

market hours on Friday. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data is also scheduled to be released on May 15.

Further, analysts expect the Karnataka election outcome, the last phase of quarterly earnings and global cues, especially the performance of the US Indices and the trend of foreign flows, will keep market participants on edge.

"Markets have been seeing a steady recovery for the last one and a half months and inching gradually toward the record high. On the index front, Nifty has formed a higher base around 18,050 so we recommend continuing with the positive bias till Nifty upholds this level. Banking, financials, auto and

FMCG are performing well and we expect the tone to continue however the participants could be mixed. Traders should plan their positions accordingly, with focus on risk management," said Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra.

Q4 earnings

On the earnings front, some of the major companies to release their quarterly numbers in the coming week are SBI, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Zomato, IndiGo, GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation, Jindal Steel And Power, PVR INOX, Bank of Baroda, Bata India, and Bandhan Bank.

"As we head into the final round of Q4 earnings, investors will be closely monitoring the results from SBI, which are expected to be a key driver of sentiment. Additionally, market reactions to the recent Karnataka state election results, as well as key economic indicators such as the CPI and IIP numbers, will also be closely watched at the start of next week," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

FII flows

Since April 26, foreign investors have been non-stop buyers on the Dalal Street. In the last nine trading sessions, the net FII flows have been to the tune of around Rs 27,000 crore. The average buying in the last sessions has been worth Rs 3,000 crore. FIIs, who were net sellers to the tune of Rs 37,632 crore in FY23, have bought Indian stocks worth over Rs 31,000 crore so far in the new fiscal.

On FPIs, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said: "There is a distinct change in the FPI strategy with a clear tilt in favour of India. In the first three months of 2023, FPIs were continuous sellers in India due to India’s premium valuations and the opportunities provided by the Chinese reopening and the relatively lower valuations in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. That phase is now over and India has once again become a favoured emerging market destination. FPIs have been continuous buyers during the last twelve trading sessions. Until May 12, they bought equity worth Rs 18,617 crores (NSDL data)."

"Financials continue to be the favourite sector of FPIs. They were buyers in capital goods and autos too," Vijayakumar added.

Global cues

While global cues are relatively muted, stock market participants will be keeping a watchful eye on the direction of US markets, bond yields, and the dollar index, which could potentially impact Indian equities.

"The market is keeping a close watch on the developments on the increase in the US Debt Ceiling as the cap currently stands at $31.4 trillion," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services.

Technicals

Nifty

The Nifty has been displaying a consistent upward trend since April, successfully surpassing the significant resistance level of 18,200. Currently, the key resistance level stands at 18,440, which represents a 78.6 percent retracement of the previous decline from 18,888 to 16,828. While there is a possibility of some profit-taking around this level, a break above it could potentially lead to further gains towards the 18,630–18,690 range. On the downside, the immediate support level is at the 9-day moving average (DMA) of 18,200, followed by the 20-DMA at 18,000, with a cluster of 100 and 200-DMA at 17,800, which would act as significant support levels during any correction.

Bank Nifty

Similarly, the Bank Nifty has also surpassed the key hurdle of 43,500, with the critical resistance zone between 43,900–44,150. While some profit booking is expected in this area, a successful break above this zone could lead to the next resistance levels at 44,444 and 45,000. On the downside, the immediate support level is at the 9-DMA of 43,330, followed by the 20-DMA of 42,900, with 42,000 being a significant base during any correction.

Overall, technical indicators suggest that the market is displaying a positive trend, with both the Nifty and Bank Nifty surpassing crucial resistance levels. However, investors should remain cautious of potential profit-taking and keep a watchful eye on support levels during any correction, said Swastika Investmart's Head of Research.

The derivatives market also paints a positive picture, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) holding a long exposure of 46 percent in index futures. Meanwhile, the put-call ratio stands at 1.25, indicating a healthy balance between bullish and bearish sentiment despite the recent run-up in the market. Overall, the derivative market is showing no signs of overheating, providing further support to the positive market sentiment.