English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsFII flows, Q4 earnings among factors that will steer Dalal Street this week

FII flows, Q4 earnings among factors that will steer Dalal Street this week

FII flows, Q4 earnings among factors that will steer Dalal Street this week
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 15, 2023 8:11:48 AM IST (Published)

While global cues are relatively muted, stock market participants will be keeping a watchful eye on the direction of US markets, bond yields, and the dollar index, which could potentially impact Indian equities.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the week on a positive note, with the 30-share index gaining 123.38 points or 0.20 percent to close at 62,027.90, the highest closing level since December 12, 2022, while the broader NSE Nifty edged up 17.80 points or 0.1 percent to settle at 18,314.80 points. The 50-stock index rose by 245.8 points on weekly basis, marking its third straight week of gains.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the coming week, markets will react to the macroeconomic data — consumer price index (CPI) and industrial output — which was released post
market hours on Friday. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data is also scheduled to be released on May 15.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X