While global cues are relatively muted, stock market participants will be keeping a watchful eye on the direction of US markets, bond yields, and the dollar index, which could potentially impact Indian equities.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the week on a positive note, with the 30-share index gaining 123.38 points or 0.20 percent to close at 62,027.90, the highest closing level since December 12, 2022, while the broader NSE Nifty edged up 17.80 points or 0.1 percent to settle at 18,314.80 points. The 50-stock index rose by 245.8 points on weekly basis, marking its third straight week of gains.

In the coming week, markets will react to the macroeconomic data — consumer price index (CPI) and industrial output — which was released post

market hours on Friday. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data is also scheduled to be released on May 15.