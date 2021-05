Export-oriented themes should be part of the portfolio for the next few quarters, said Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra AMC, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, it will be interesting to see how consumer demand comes back, post the second wave of COVID-19.

“There are a couple of worries for the market. One, will consumer come out to spend; post the first wave (of COVID) we did see pent-up demand, we will see that in the second wave or not. Second, this time rural has been impacted far more compared to the first wave, so what will be the impact of rural economy and will a normal monsoon be able to support the rural economy,” said Shah.

On sectors, he said, export-oriented themes should be part of the portfolio for the next few quarters. “Export-oriented theme undoubtedly, in the short-term, could see a positive effect from global growth and even on medium to long term basis,” said Shah.

According to Shah, industrials and capital goods could outperform hereon. Overall, he believes that the buy on dips strategy still holds ground.

“All corrections, we believe, are opportunities to buy. Markets are at the current level only because of this (COVID) uncertainty and this uncertainty is a matter of time,” he reasoned.