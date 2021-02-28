Market watch: After volatile week expect aftershocks to continue Updated : February 28, 2021 04:02 PM IST With two sharp down days, one sharp up day and two days where they traded with a positive bias, markets had all the action that one could expect in five trading days. The week ahead sees the change in margin norms from the erstwhile 25 per cent to 50 per cent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply