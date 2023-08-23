Market valuations are a challenge currently, says UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

There have been a remarkable surge in valuations in the market and it poses a greater challenge at present, says Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer at UTI Asset Management Company (AMC).

Sharing his thoughts on the current market situation in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Subramaniam provided valuable insights into the challenges posed by elevated valuations, the impact of policy decisions, and potential investment opportunities in various sectors.

Subramaniam began by emphasising the remarkable surge in valuations, stating that they are currently significantly higher than the 20-year historical average. "Valuations, compared to a 20-year average, are much higher. They are almost 15-20 percent higher than the long-term average over the last 20 years," he noted.

To provide context, Subramaniam delved into the earnings per share (EPS) growth of the Nifty 50 index. Over the entire 20-year period, ending in March 2023, the Nifty 50 EPS growth averaged about 12 percent. This historical perspective underscores the formidable challenge of consistently surpassing the current level of growth, especially when factoring in the economic landscape.

The CIO also drew attention to the prevailing economic conditions and policy objectives. Policymakers have expressed a commitment to maintaining inflation at around 4 percent. This focus on inflation has led to a policy metric geared towards nominal GDP growth ranging from 10 to 12 percent. Subramaniam suggested that it's arduous for EPS to consistently outpace this ambitious target. In such an environment, elevated valuations pose a significant hurdle.

Despite these challenges, Subramaniam pointed out a few sectors that offer potential investment opportunities. He expressed optimism about the banking sector, noting a substantial consolidation that has occurred within it. This consolidation could drive future growth and stability.

He also highlighted the pharmaceutical sector, citing valuation comfort within this space.

In addition, Subramaniam identified some residual cyclical growth in the automotive sector. This suggests that despite the broader economic challenges, certain segments may still experience positive momentum.

While discussing market trends, Subramaniam expressed awe at the remarkable strength exhibited by mid-cap and small-cap stocks. However, he voiced concerns about the valuation levels of small-cap stocks. These concerns reflect the broader sentiment that some pockets of the market may be overheated.

A month ago, the Nifty reached its all-time high on July 20, but has since experienced a gradual decline. This decline coincided with the rise in US 10-year yields, which increased from 3.7 percent in mid-July to 4.3 percent at the time of the interview. Subramaniam shared his insights into this correlation, highlighting the interplay between global market dynamics and the domestic market.

