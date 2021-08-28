Market Unplugged: Rally to be selective hereon; Nalco, Hindalco may still have steam left

In this episode of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal says that the market will resume its climb now that uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stance on reducing bond purchases is out of the way.

At the same time, he cautions that investors need to relook their mid and small cap portfolio and weed out poor quality stocks. The uptrend is likely to be selective hereon, Singhal says. He also talks about the sectoral trends, and the key cues to watch out for in the week ahead, while suggesting that Nalco and Hindalco still have some steam left in them.

To know more, tune in to the Market Unplugged Podcast as CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair and Singhal discuss all the market action.