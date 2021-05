Steel stocks appear overbought on technical charts, says Prashant Nair, National News Editor of CNBC-TV18 in this edition of Markets Unplugged, the weekly podcast on the stock market.

In conversation with CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair, Prashant mentions the factors driving interest in steel stocks and analyses why Tata Steel has been outperforming other steel stocks.

He also talks about the two vaccine plays in the pharma sector and why investors are still bullish on the sector, besides the global picture in the context of inflation fears in the US economy.