Market Unplugged Podcast: Why midcaps, smallcaps are underperforming even as Sensex, Nifty make record highs

The Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs on a "Friday the 13th" (August 13), at 55,437 and 16,529, respectively. The bull run has seen mid- and small cap stocks outperform this year, but it seems like its time for the large caps to bounce back.

In this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair and CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal decode the phenomenal rally so far, the IPO frenzy and delve into why pharma, metals and other sectors are booming.

They also discuss which sectors could peak out soon as the COVID-19 situation seems to be returning to normal around the world.

To know all about that transpired in the market this past week and what to expect in the upcoming week, tune in to the Market Unplugged Podcast.