In the first episode of CNBC-TV18.com's Market Unplugged Podcast, Editor Santosh Nair chats with CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair on what is keeping the market firm despite the mayhem being unleashed by the second wave of COVID.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that insurance companies have been among the big buyers even as mutual funds and foreign institutional investors have turned cautious.

In this podcast, Prashant posits on why banking stocks continue to find takers despite the sector being most vulnerable to a slowdown in the economy, and why metal and pharma stocks are likely to be in limelight near term.