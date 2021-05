In this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair talks to CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair about all the transpired in the market this past week and what to look forward to in the upcoming week.

They discuss why equity markets globally reacted the way they did to the sell-off in cryptocurrencies and why the market shrugged off high wholesale price inflation data.

Apart from what were the triggers for real estate and auto stocks that performed well in the week gone by, they also talk about why State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) stocks will be in the limelight in the short term.

Moreover, they give their outlook on real estate and metal stocks, and why the market is likely to make a new high, which could be no more than a pyrrhic victory.