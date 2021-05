Rising inflation in the US sparked a sell-off in the equity market across the globe, including the US. In this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair talks to CNBCTV18.com Executive Editor Santosh Nair about the historical trends in the link between inflation and stock market performance in the US.

They also discuss the factor driving the outperformance in midcap stocks, why the rally in metal stocks is likely to continue for some more time and whether defensive stocks will find takers, given expensive valuations, if the the overall market outlook darkens.