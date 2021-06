In this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair and CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair discuss all the action the markets witnessed this past week and what to expect in the coming week.

First up they talk about the outlook on the market now that indices are hovering around record highs. They also talk about what is driving the frenzy in midcap and small cap stocks, how investors should play steel stocks here on after the eye-popping rally of the last few weeks.

Speaking about real estate stocks they discuss the current rally and whether or not it would sustain. Lastly, they dig into the key factors that could influence sentiment in the short term.