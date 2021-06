As Sensex and Nifty ended at record highs on June 11, primarily led by IT, metal, and pharma stocks, CNBC-TV18's National News Editor Prashant Nair and CNBCTV18.com Executive Editor Santosh Nair decode the key factors that are influencing market sentiment and what investors should focus on in the short term.

They also discuss the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) factor at play, which is causing retail investors to load up on stocks.

Prashant talks about the reasons why investors are willing to overlook lingering concerns about inflation.

Tune in to this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, to find out more about inflation, what strategy retail investors must follow, and the outlook for the steel sector in the coming weeks.