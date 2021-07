July 2, saw the market snap a four-day losing streak to close in the green. Nifty ended 42 points higher at 15,722, while the Sensex gained 166 points to end at 52,484.

In this edition of the Market Unplugged podcast, CNBCTV18.com Executive Editor Santosh Nair and CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair discuss all the action from the market this past week and what to look forward to in the upcoming week.

They first talk about the key support and resistance levels for Nifty, the trend in second line shares and what the market breadth seems to indicate.

Next the duo discuss how expensive valuations can hold back investors from buying aggressively at these levels and the reason behind pharma stocks outperforming this week and whether the momentum would sustain.

Prashant then delves into the outlook for steel shares and key things that could influence market sentiment in the short term.