Market turns negative after opening marginally higher; pharma stocks gain

The Indian market turned negative after opening marginally higher on Friday, with the Sensex trading at 39543.80, down 42.61 points and the Nifty at 11,834.45, down 7.10 points, at 9:53 AM.

The market opened higher following gains in global markets ahead of the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meet in Osaka Japan. Asia shares inched higher on hopes of a tentative trade truce between the United States and China.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 60 points higher at 39,648, while the broader Nifty50 index added 17 points at 11,859.

Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on the Nifty50 in the initial trade, whereas Zee, Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed in opening trade. The Pharma index gained the most, up 1 percent followed by the Nifty IT (up 0.4 percent), and the Nifty Auto (up 0.3 percent). Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty fell 0.8 percent, whereas the Nifty Bank declined 0.2 percent.

Pharma stocks led gains helped by Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's, and Sun Pharma, up in the range of 1.4-2.1 percent.

IT stocks gained with Tech Mahindra up 1 percent and Infosys adding 0.8 percent after rupee slipped below 69/dollar for the first time since April 11, 2019.

Globally, in early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent, following on from modest gains in global equity markets overnight. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.2 percent. But Australian shares lost 0.21 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 percent lower.