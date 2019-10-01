Market turns negative after opening higher, Nifty trades below 11,500
Updated : October 01, 2019 10:32 AM IST
Yes Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, and SBI were the top gainers on the Sensex in the opening trade.
HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Kotak Bank led the losses.
