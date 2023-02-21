NSE in preliminary discussions with market participants for extending trading hours

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in preliminary discussions with market participants regarding extending trading hours for equity derivative contracts. This move comes as the exchanges are of the view that the current trading hours are pushing volumes offshore.

The discussions are centered around extending trading hours for equity derivative contracts, which could potentially allow investors to react to global events faster. The exchanges acknowledge that before any decision is taken, technological, settlement, and other issues must be settled.

There is no deadline or timeline as to when a decision needs to be taken regarding the extension of trading hours. It is essential to ensure that any decision made is in the best interest of the market participants and the market as a whole.

The exchanges have acknowledged that there are technological, settlement, and other issues that need to be settled before any decision can be made. This is to ensure that the market can operate smoothly and efficiently during the extended trading hours.

The exchanges are of the view that any changes will be implemented in a gradual way. This is to ensure that the market participants have enough time to adjust to the changes and to ensure that the market can continue to operate efficiently.

The idea of extending trading hours is not new. In 2018, SEBI had issued an enabling framework for timing extension, and the exchanges have the powers to extend F&O trading hours until 11.55 pm. The current discussions are centered around extending trading hours for equity derivative contracts.

It is important to note that the exchanges have the powers to extend trade timing in the cash segment till 5 pm. The current discussions are focused on extending trading hours for equity derivative contracts.